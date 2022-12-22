Iowa State Patrol advising against travel across Eastern Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel across several areas of Eastern Iowa, including the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids areas.
In a press release, ISP said that I-80 and I-380 are completely snow and ice-covered as of Thursday morning. They warn that these life-threatening conditions are likely to remain or worsen as the day continues.
They said, "I-80 at the 252mm, Eastbound side (west of West Branch) has been closed for some time and we just got the interstate back open at that location."
ISP warns about low visibility and "treacherous" road conditions.