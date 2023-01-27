 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern
half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a
quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall.
The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be
mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Areas of blowing snow are also expected on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the heavier snowfall which may prolong travel
difficulties. In addition, snowfall amounts are likely to drop
off quickly within the southern row of counties in the advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Iowa DOT advises drivers to be wary in wintry conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Snowy conditions caused several crashes on Friday, some fatal, and DOT officials are warning drivers to remain vigilant as snow travels in on Saturday.

KWWL was out on the roads on Friday morning. From Dubuque to Waterloo, crews saw three different crashes or accidents on the way. A semi was off the road, a car rolled over, and another semi jackknifed, blocking the westward lanes of Highway 20.

DOT officials say that they had crews out all night to prepare the roadways, trying to catch black ice spots.

Craig Bargfrede, the DOT's Winter Operations Administrator, said that because the temperatures were in the low 30s, it caused slippery conditions.

Bargfrede said, "The temperatures are such in that snow, freezing rain was just of a consistency that created a lot of slick conditions that we saw this morning.”

He said that with snow predicted to begin again early Saturday, drivers should expect similar conditions, and should drive carefully.

Bargfrede says that the roads may appear clear at first glance, but as snow begins tomorrow, he warns that the conditions will deteriorate.

Tags

Recommended for you