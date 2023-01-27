Iowa DOT advises drivers to be wary in wintry conditions

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Snowy conditions caused several crashes on Friday, some fatal, and DOT officials are warning drivers to remain vigilant as snow travels in on Saturday.
KWWL was out on the roads on Friday morning. From Dubuque to Waterloo, crews saw three different crashes or accidents on the way. A semi was off the road, a car rolled over, and another semi jackknifed, blocking the westward lanes of Highway 20.
DOT officials say that they had crews out all night to prepare the roadways, trying to catch black ice spots.
Craig Bargfrede, the DOT's Winter Operations Administrator, said that because the temperatures were in the low 30s, it caused slippery conditions.
Bargfrede said, "The temperatures are such in that snow, freezing rain was just of a consistency that created a lot of slick conditions that we saw this morning.”
He said that with snow predicted to begin again early Saturday, drivers should expect similar conditions, and should drive carefully.
Bargfrede says that the roads may appear clear at first glance, but as snow begins tomorrow, he warns that the conditions will deteriorate.