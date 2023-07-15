 Skip to main content
...The Iowa DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine
particulate pollution, which is in effect for all of Iowa Through
Noon Monday...

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia continues to
sit across Iowa. Air quality is expected to improve statewide by
Monday morning, with smoke clearing from north to south starting
Sunday evening through Monday morning.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

TRACKING: Yellow Alert Day for Reduced Air Quality

It is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY for reduced air quality through Monday at noon. Air may be unhealthy at times and limit outside activities if you can. 

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5 mph. Air quality is still reduced.

SundayMore haze continues tomorrow with air quality reduction likely. Showers and storm chances pick up during the afternoon and evening and some may be on the strong side. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.

Sunday NightThe chance of showers and storms dwindles through the night as we see some clearing from northwest to southeast. Lows are in the low 50s to the north and upper 50s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Air quality improves through the night hours.

MondayOur best day of the week with comfortable dew points in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Rest of the Week: Showers and storms return Tuesday through Wednesday with a dry pattern unfolding afterwards.

