TRACKING: Yellow Alert Day for Reduced Air Quality

It is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY for reduced air quality through Monday at noon. Air may be unhealthy at times and limit outside activities if you can.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5 mph. Air quality is still reduced.
Sunday: More haze continues tomorrow with air quality reduction likely. Showers and storm chances pick up during the afternoon and evening and some may be on the strong side. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: The chance of showers and storms dwindles through the night as we see some clearing from northwest to southeast. Lows are in the low 50s to the north and upper 50s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Air quality improves through the night hours.
Monday: Our best day of the week with comfortable dew points in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Showers and storms return Tuesday through Wednesday with a dry pattern unfolding afterwards.