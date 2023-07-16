TRACKING: Yellow Alert Day for Reduced Air Quality Through Noon Tomorrow

It is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY for reduced air quality through Monday at noon.
Tonight: A cold front moves through tonight and helps clear out the wildfire smoke, but air quality still may be reduced until tomorrow afternoon. With that front moving through, there is an isolated chance of some showers and storms, but dry air and that smoke is cutting into those chances. Areas along I-80 and southward have a better chance seeing any rain. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: The air quality alert is over by noon, and skies are mostly sunny with comfortable dew points in the mid 50s. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. This is going to be the best weather day of the week.
Monday Night: Some high thin clouds roll in for partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s. Winds are variable in direction at 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible, especially in our southwestern areas. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a southeasterly wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: A very dry forecast ahead with no rain chances past Tuesday.