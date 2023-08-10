TRACKING: Yellow Alert Day for Possible Severe Storms Friday

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Friday due to the chance of strong to severe storms from 5 to midnight Friday evening. Storm chances with this system are low, but if they are able to form, they could be on the severe side. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Tornado chances are low but not zero, especially for our far eastern areas.
Sunday we may also see some strong to severe storms, but we have not issued an alert day yet due to some question marks with timing. Stay up to date on the forecast through the weekend.
Tonight: Clouds increase through the night with showers and storms likely starting on our western edge around 2 AM and moving through by 9-10 AM. Some of these could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: After morning storms clear out, we have partly cloudy skies and warm conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a 90 possible in the Waterloo and Iowa City area. Dew points are in the upper 60s pushing 70, meaning our feels like temperatures are in the low to mid 90s during the midafternoon. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Starting late afternoon Friday through the early night hours, there is a chance for some strong to severe storms. There are two big question marks for these storms. One, can we break the “cap?” Meaning, are we going to see enough warming during the daytime. Two, is the lift from the cold front going to be enough? The front is a weak one and may not generate enough lift for storms to form. If storms do form however, they have energy to tap into and could become strong in a hurry. Stay up to date on the forecast and stay weather aware Friday evening. The timing as previously mentioned is about 5 PM to midnight. After that, skies clear out with lows in the low to mid 60s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We have plenty of sunshine to start the weekend but stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are better though in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: This is another day to keep an eye on for severe weather. All three threats are currently in play with these storms (large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes). However, due to questions on timing, storms that move through may not be severe. If they arrive earlier during the day on Sunday, they won’t have as much energy to tap into for severe storms. However, if storms arrive later during the afternoon, that’s when we could see some strong to severe storms. As always, stay weather aware during the day Sunday.