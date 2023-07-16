TRACKING: Yellow ALERT DAY for poor air quality

It is a STORM TRACK 7 ALERT DAY for reduced air quality through Monday at noon.
Smoke from Canadian wildfire continues to push through our area. This is giving us reduced air quality area-wide, and for this reason we are under a Yellow Alert Day. Air quality will remain in the unhealthy for today and through tonight. Limit outdoor exposure if possible, especially if you're sensitive to poor air quality. The passage of a cold front tonight through early Monday will begin to clear out the smoke from north to south and improve our air quality through the night Sunday and into Monday morning.
Today: We continue to deal with poor air quality and haze from Canadian wildfire smoke today. In addition, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon, particularly in our southern counties. A few of these storms may be strong and contain gusty winds and hail. Highs range from the upper 70s in the north to mid 80s in the south and winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance for a few lingering showers or storms early this evening, but the majority of those are expected to clear out by midnight as a cold front passes through the area. The rest of the night brings decreasing clouds ad lows in the low to mid 50s in the north and mid to upper 50s in the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Monday is a pleasant day all-around. The cold front drops our dew points into the lower 50s and clears the Canadian wildfire smoke from our area. Highs are on the cooler side, ranging from the low to mid 70s in the north to the mid to upper 70s in the south, and winds are out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: We see a quick return of moisture, as Tuesday brings another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another cold front pushes through our area on Wednesday and brings us cooler, drier air for the end of the week. After Tuesday, the forecast looks dry for the next several days.