TRACKING: Yellow Alert Day for extreme heat and severe weather

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in effect for today due to extreme heat and a chance for severe weather. Heat index values are anywhere from 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon and our severe risk is at a level 3 out of 5 for all of eastern Iowa. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Large hail is also a possibility. Tornadoes are unlikely at this moment.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas south of highway 20 for this afternoon and evening. Heat index values here could get into the range of 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for areas north of highway 20 for this afternoon and evening. Heat index values here could get into the range of 100-105 degrees with some possible eclipsing that 105 degree mark.
Today: The last day of the extreme heat is today, with heat alerts for all of eastern Iowa. Highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s to the north, and mid to upper 90s in our central and southern areas. Heat index values are expected to get to or over 100 for nearly everyone across the board. With dew points in the mid 70s, there is plenty of moisture for some storms to fire off later this afternoon into this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible starting around 4 PM. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, along with some large hail. There are some question marks with this storm, as a “cap” is in place and may not break due to how hot the atmosphere is up above. Stay up to date on the forecast as we continue through the day today.
Tonight: Strong to severe storm chances continue until about midnight tonight. The same threats continue along with the question marks of the “cap.” However, with us cooling down through the night, this might allow that “cap” to break for a more likely chance of strong to severe storms. After storms clear out, skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies to kick off the weekend with slightly humid conditions with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures up into the low 90s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies continue with much more comfortable conditions. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Slight storm chances Monday and Thursday, otherwise highs are at or slightly above normal.