...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 AM CST Friday was 89.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 82.8 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
89.4 feet on 06/26/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Wrapping up the week avoiding the snow

Today: There are plenty of middle and high-level clouds today, but we may still be able to see some sunshine peek through those clouds. Otherwise, highs are slightly warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 40s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. The big news is that we are not seeing any snow after a mid-week scare. Whether that is good or bad news, I will leave that up to you.

Tonight: We kick off the night mostly clear, then clouds roll through during the night hours. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Another day with clouds for most a good chunk of the morning and afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Highs are in the similar range of the low to mid 40s with our southern areas getting close to 50. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: The first half of the day is dry, but rain potentially moves in during the afternoon and evening hours and continues into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to be light with this system. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s possible south. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Next WeekAfter some possible light rain showers early, much of next week is dry except for a slight snow chance Thursday into Friday. Highs are into the 50s on Monday but drop into the 30s by Thursday.

