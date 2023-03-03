TRACKING: Wrapping up the week avoiding the snow

Today: There are plenty of middle and high-level clouds today, but we may still be able to see some sunshine peek through those clouds. Otherwise, highs are slightly warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 40s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. The big news is that we are not seeing any snow after a mid-week scare. Whether that is good or bad news, I will leave that up to you.
Tonight: We kick off the night mostly clear, then clouds roll through during the night hours. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Another day with clouds for most a good chunk of the morning and afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Highs are in the similar range of the low to mid 40s with our southern areas getting close to 50. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: The first half of the day is dry, but rain potentially moves in during the afternoon and evening hours and continues into the overnight hours. Rain is expected to be light with this system. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s possible south. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Next Week: After some possible light rain showers early, much of next week is dry except for a slight snow chance Thursday into Friday. Highs are into the 50s on Monday but drop into the 30s by Thursday.