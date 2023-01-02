TRACKING: Wintry mix north and isolated t-storms south

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Allamakee, Butler, Bremer, Chickasaw, Grundy, and Winneshiek counties tonight into Tuesday afternoon.
Tonight: It is a breezy night with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.
North of Highway 20: A wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet. There is a potential for a light glaze to 0.1” of ice in the advisory areas mentioned above. This would make surfaces slick so use caution walking and driving. Temperatures are in the low 30s. One degree warmer would make this more rain. While if it is one degree colder there would be more freezing rain.
South of Highway 20: Rain is likely and isolated storms are possible. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: If ice forms Monday night it would melt in the morning improving surface conditions. Cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Highs are in the upper 30s north and as warm as the mid-50s south. The wind turns to the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a chance for light snow/flurries. Snow accumulations will range from a trace to a few locations in northern Iowa around 1”. Lows are in the low 30s. The wind shifts from the southwest to the west at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries. Any accumulation will be light, 1” or less. The best chance for any accumulations would be farther north you live. Highs are in the low 30s. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy. High: 30. Low: 15.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32. Low: 17.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28. Low: 19.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 29. Low: 17.
Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 34. Low; 22.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 23.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Low: 25.
Thursday: 20% chance of rain/snow. High: 35.