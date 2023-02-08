TRACKING: Wintry Mix Begins Late Tonight

A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect late tonight and Thursday for most of eastern Iowa.
The sky becomes cloudy this evening. As the storm gets closer so does the precipitation. It starts as rain in our southern counties between 8-10 PM. It spreads north in the following few hours. The far northern counties could have a rain snow mix by midnight.
After midnight, the rain mixes with snow and isolated areas of freezing rain. After about 4 AM, most of the wintry mix changes to snow. Snow could be locally heavy around 6-9 AM. This would make road slick. You will need some extra time to get to your destination. This is still going to be a wet heavy snow. Be careful when shoveling it later in the day.
Speaking of later in the day, after the heavy snow ends by mid-morning the sky is cloudy and mainly dry as highs warm into the mid 30s. Areas north and west of Waterloo to Elkader expect 1-3” and areas southeast of that line 3-6” of snow. The wind is breezy but the snow is heavy and wet so it will be harder for it to blow around.
It remains breezy Thursday night as the clouds clear and temperatures drop into the teens.
Tonight: Rain to snow likely. Low: 31. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Rain and snow. High: 34. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing and breezy. Low: 15. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 27. Low: 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 37. Low: 22.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39.