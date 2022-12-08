TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory through Tomorrow Morning

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for areas along highway 20 and northward tonight through midday tomorrow.
Tonight/Tomorrow Midday: We are in for a busy night and morning tomorrow of precipitation and it heavily depends on where you are located. Here is a breakdown by location:
Highway 20 and northward: Snow starts to arrive for our western areas first around 10 PM then cover most of the area by midnight. The precipitation is mainly snow, but there could be some freezing rain and or wintry mix if temperatures are warm enough. This continues through around noon tomorrow. Snow totals are around 2-5 inches of snow, with heavier amounts the farther north you go. Expect road conditions to be slick tomorrow morning.
Between highway 20 and highway 30: Rain and a wintry mix arrives for our western areas around 8-9 PM, and most of the area is covered by midnight. As temperatures cool down through the morning hours, this turns into snow for some areas, so we will have a mix of rain/snow through the midday tomorrow. Snow totals for this area are around a trace to 2 inches of snow, with a glaze of ice possible. Expect road conditions to be slick tomorrow morning.
Highway 30 and southward: Rain arrives through the western areas by 8 PM, and covers the area by midnight. Most, if not all of the area will see only rain, with totals around 0.5 to 0.8 inches. Much needed precipitation for this dry area. There is the possibility that it turns into a freezing rain if it gets cold enough, but road conditions should be better in these areas compared to the other two areas. Rain leaves the area midday tomorrow.
Rest of Friday: After the precipitation leaves, skies are cloudy and highs range from the low 30s to the north, to the upper 30s to the south. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Skies are cloudy, and we are dry with low temperatures fairly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix, but not expected to be nearly as widespread as what we are seeing now.