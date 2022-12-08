TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory through Tomorrow Morning

Weather Alert

...Snow and Wintry Mix Coming to an End Later This Morning... .Wintry precipitation continues over far northern into northeast and east central Iowa early this morning. Farther to the west, the precipitation has come to an end and that trend will continue to the east through the morning hours. Snow covered or slick roadways will remain after the precipitation ends so continue to exercise typical winter driving skills. Pockets of drizzle or fog may also linger through at least this morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&