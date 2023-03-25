TRACKING: Winter weather advisory through early PM

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 PM for our far southern and eastern areas.
Today: Snow continues to move through our far southern and eastern areas this morning, with hazardous road conditions possible. Snow wraps up around 9-10 AM, but roads may still be slick until the early afternoon. Luckily, sunshine peeks through during the afternoon and should melt off much of that snow. Along with that, highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies start off partly cloudy, then increase to mostly cloudy. A light rain band moves in during the overnight hours, that could transition into snow early tomorrow morning. The location is along and south of highway 30 tonight. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Chance of a light snow/rain mix for areas along and south of highway 20 through the late afternoon hours. The band appears to be narrow, but accumulations are possible for tomorrow. It is not expected to be as widespread or as heavy as today’s snow event. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Monday: We start the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, with a system bringing in some rain and warmer air Thursday through Saturday morning.