TRACKING: Winter Storm Watch

A winter storm watch is in effect for our northwestern areas from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon.
Today: After we saw the earliest ever recorded tornado in a calendar year yesterday, we are much calmer today for weather with cloudy skies and steady temperatures. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies continue, and lows are mild in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: We kick off the morning with cloudy skies and calm conditions. However, around noon, our next storm system starts to move in from southwest to northeast, bringing in the potential for snow, freezing rain, and rain. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s. It starts off as more of a wintry mix, but as the day unfolds, the temperatures become colder, and the precipitation type transitions into all snow by late Wednesday night. Where the winter storm watch is in effect is the best chance for the greatest amount of snowfall. Winds are also breezy overnight, reducing visibility and creating tricky travel overnight.
Thursday: The snow continues into Thursday morning and leaves early Thursday afternoon. Expect a slippery and slow morning commute on this day, as the snow piles on top of any possible wintry mix underneath. Along with that, winds are breezy, and any falling snow could blow around and cause reduce visibilities. Snow accumulations when it is all said and done are tricky, but areas far north and west could see 6+ inches of snow.
Rest of the Week: Colder conditions return to wrap up the week with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.