Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch..

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm Watch

A winter storm watch is in effect for our northwestern areas from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon.

Today: After we saw the earliest ever recorded tornado in a calendar year yesterday, we are much calmer today for weather with cloudy skies and steady temperatures. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies continue, and lows are mild in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: We kick off the morning with cloudy skies and calm conditions. However, around noon, our next storm system starts to move in from southwest to northeast, bringing in the potential for snow, freezing rain, and rain. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s. It starts off as more of a wintry mix, but as the day unfolds, the temperatures become colder, and the precipitation type transitions into all snow by late Wednesday night. Where the winter storm watch is in effect is the best chance for the greatest amount of snowfall. Winds are also breezy overnight, reducing visibility and creating tricky travel overnight.

Thursday: The snow continues into Thursday morning and leaves early Thursday afternoon. Expect a slippery and slow morning commute on this day, as the snow piles on top of any possible wintry mix underneath. Along with that, winds are breezy, and any falling snow could blow around and cause reduce visibilities. Snow accumulations when it is all said and done are tricky, but areas far north and west could see 6+ inches of snow.

Rest of the Week: Colder conditions return to wrap up the week with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Comments disabled.

