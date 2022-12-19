TRACKING: Winter storm watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning

The entire KWWL viewing area is under a winter storm watch from Wednesday night until Saturday morning.
Tonight: Chance of light snow continues with up to an inch of accumulation possible. A cold front moves in early tomorrow morning from northwest to southeast, which creates a large temperature gradient across the area. Lows are as cold as -1 in the northwest, and as warm as the mid-teens in the southeast. Winds shift from the south to the northwest around 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: A calm and cool day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper single digits to the north and low 20s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clouds move back in, and we have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the single digits with some possible below zero temps for our far northwestern areas. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: We start off the day dry and with cloudy skies. Highs are in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph. The snow then arrives around 6 PM for our western areas, and then this is where the storm heavily picks up and our winter storm watch goes into effect. A full breakdown is in the next paragraph.
Thursday-Saturday: Let’s break this down by each component for the storm.
Snow: Snow starts late Wednesday night and falls nearly continuously until early Saturday morning. Snow totals are still fairly in question, but I would not be surprised to see 6+ inches of snow in many areas. The snow is going to be really dry and light, which makes it very easy to be picked up by the wind.
Wind: Wind starts to pick up during the afternoon hours on Thursday and stays strong through all of Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph at times, with continuous wind speeds at 20-30 mph. This is going to make travel extremely difficult because winds are going to be blowing the snow every which way, and visibilities are extremely reduced under these conditions. I’d HIGHLY suggest not to travel Thursday and Friday, as conditions are going to be near impossible to drive through. Travel on Tuesday or early on Wednesday if you must.
Cold: The cold is already here, but the really cold conditions arrive mid-day Thursday with wind chills as low as -40. But they are going to be in the -25 to -40 range from Thursday until Saturday night due to the strong northwesterly winds. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions.