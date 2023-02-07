TRACKING: Winter Storm Watch Wed Night-Thu AM

The weather is quiet tonight with temperatures a little colder than last night. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for most of Tuesday. A few more clouds are forecast to move into the picture late in the day. It is warmer than Tuesday and will feel like spring with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and warm temperatures continue to melt the snow/ice. More snow is on the way.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This one is going to be tricky. The ground is warm and some of the precipitation is forecast to fall as a rain/snow mix initially. Precipitation is forecast to start between 9 pm and midnight from south to north. Areas north and west of Cedar Rapids could get locally heavy snow after midnight. Everyone gets snow Thursday morning before tapering off early in the afternoon. Several inches of snow are possible. (4-7” NW of Cedar Rapids and 1-4” SE of Cedar Rapids). Traveling Thursday morning could be difficult. Conditions improve during the afternoon and evening. Blowing snow is not much of a concern with the breezy conditions due to the nature of it being wet and heavy. It is good packing snow for snowman and snow forts. If you have to shovel, take it slow.
Clouds clear Friday as is remains breezy and a little colder.
Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 21. Winds: SW 5 mph.
Wednesday: AM: Sunny. PM: Partly cloudy. High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain/Snow to snow likely. Snow could be heavy at times. Low: 29. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Morning snow tapers off around noon. Several inches of heavy wet snow are possible north of Cedar Rapids. High: 35. Low: 20.
Friday: Decreasing cloud. High: 25. Low: 6.