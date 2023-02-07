 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of
heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of
the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm Watch Wed Night-Thu AM

The weather is quiet tonight with temperatures a little colder than last night. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for most of Tuesday. A few more clouds are forecast to move into the picture late in the day. It is warmer than Tuesday and will feel like spring with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and warm temperatures continue to melt the snow/ice. More snow is on the way.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This one is going to be tricky. The ground is warm and some of the precipitation is forecast to fall as a rain/snow mix initially. Precipitation is forecast to start between 9 pm and midnight from south to north. Areas north and west of Cedar Rapids could get locally heavy snow after midnight. Everyone gets snow Thursday morning before tapering off early in the afternoon. Several inches of snow are possible. (4-7” NW of Cedar Rapids and 1-4” SE of Cedar Rapids). Traveling Thursday morning could be difficult. Conditions improve during the afternoon and evening. Blowing snow is not much of a concern with the breezy conditions due to the nature of it being wet and heavy. It is good packing snow for snowman and snow forts. If you have to shovel, take it slow.

Clouds clear Friday as is remains breezy and a little colder.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 21. Winds: SW 5 mph.  

Wednesday: AM: Sunny. PM: Partly cloudy.  High: 43. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain/Snow to snow likely.  Snow could be heavy at times. Low: 29. Winds: SE to NE 5-15 mph.   

Thursday: Morning snow tapers off around noon. Several inches of heavy wet snow are possible north of Cedar Rapids.  High: 35. Low: 20.

Friday: Decreasing cloud. High: 25. Low: 6.

