TRACKING: Winter storm watch Thursday through early Friday

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas along highway 30 and northward from Thursday morning until Friday morning.
Tonight: Skies are cloudy with a chance of light snow possible for our southwestern areas. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows are in the upper 20s to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: A light rain/snow mix is possible for our western areas, but little to no accumulation is expected and travel impacts are minimal to none. Otherwise, skies are cloudy once again. Highs are in the upper 30s to the north and low to mid 40s for the central and southern areas. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Another chance of light snow is possible, especially for our western areas. Little to no accumulations are expected. Lows are in the low to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: This is the big snow day as light snow starts in the morning hours and picks up as it moves from west to east. The morning commute as of now has minimal impacts, as it mainly affects the western areas, but the evening commute could be slow and treacherous, and the snow intensifies and moves east during the evening. This then continues into early Friday morning.
Snow could be near an inch per hour snowfall rate at times. It should be all snow with minor mixing from highway 30 north, and then some rain mixed in with snow along highway 30 and south. With temperatures near freezing, it is a wet and heavy snow. Winds are also gusting up to 35 mph, so patchy blowing snow could be a factor.
As of now, there is still much uncertainty with this storm, particularly with snowfall totals. There is higher confidence that some areas north, especially along highway 20 and northward, could see 6+ inches of snowfall. However, our areas south could see a wide range of totals due to temperatures and whether precipitation type is rain, snow, or a combination of both. Stay tuned for updates.
Rest of the Week: The snow moves out Friday morning with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies the rest of the day. Then, another snow system moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winter is not over yet.