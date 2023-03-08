 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on
Thursday into Thursday Night...

A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to
portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and
lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9
inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of
Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west,
although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain
highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just
above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are
possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly
degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a
bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle,
however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface
temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions.
Those with travel interests should pay close attention for
forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Winter storm warning/advisory

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas along and north of highway 30, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cedar, Iowa, and Johnson County. Both the warning and advisory is in effect Thursday morning through early Friday morning.

TonightA light drizzle/flurries is possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected. Lows are in the low to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.

Thursday/Thursday night: The snow arrives tomorrow. Since there are a few parts, I am dividing up into 3 sections.

Snow Timing: Snow begins on our western edge around 8-10 AM and moves into our eastern areas from 12-2 PM. Some of this could start off as rain due to warmer temperatures, but should quickly transition into snow due to cool air moving in. The snow continues through the evening hours and tapers off early Friday morning. It should be out of the area by 7 AM Friday morning. Expect travel impacts Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Winds: Winds are fairly strong through the day on Thursday, with a sustained wind around 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Patchy blowing snow is possible and could reduce visibility. The wind slightly diminishes late Thursday night and shifts to the north at 5-15 mph.

Snow Totals: Confidence is higher than yesterday for totals, but there is still some uncertainty regarding our far southern areas. Right now, I have 3 to 7 inches possible across all of the area. Areas in our far southern area could be on the lower side. This is going to be a wet and heavy snow, so be careful if you have to shovel. As mentioned earlier, some of this could start out as rain, cutting into snow totals. Another factor is the warm ground, that could melt some of the initial snow. Stay tuned for more updates through tomorrow morning.

FridayAfter the early morning snow, skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph. Roads still could be slick, especially during the morning.

SaturdayWe are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, it looks lighter than our system tomorrow.

Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.

