TRACKING: Winter storm warning/advisory

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas along and north of highway 30, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cedar, Iowa, and Johnson County. Both the warning and advisory is in effect Thursday morning through early Friday morning.
Tonight: A light drizzle/flurries is possible tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected. Lows are in the low to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday/Thursday night: The snow arrives tomorrow. Since there are a few parts, I am dividing up into 3 sections.
Snow Timing: Snow begins on our western edge around 8-10 AM and moves into our eastern areas from 12-2 PM. Some of this could start off as rain due to warmer temperatures, but should quickly transition into snow due to cool air moving in. The snow continues through the evening hours and tapers off early Friday morning. It should be out of the area by 7 AM Friday morning. Expect travel impacts Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Winds: Winds are fairly strong through the day on Thursday, with a sustained wind around 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Patchy blowing snow is possible and could reduce visibility. The wind slightly diminishes late Thursday night and shifts to the north at 5-15 mph.
Snow Totals: Confidence is higher than yesterday for totals, but there is still some uncertainty regarding our far southern areas. Right now, I have 3 to 7 inches possible across all of the area. Areas in our far southern area could be on the lower side. This is going to be a wet and heavy snow, so be careful if you have to shovel. As mentioned earlier, some of this could start out as rain, cutting into snow totals. Another factor is the warm ground, that could melt some of the initial snow. Stay tuned for more updates through tomorrow morning.
Friday: After the early morning snow, skies are mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph. Roads still could be slick, especially during the morning.
Saturday: We are not done with the snow, as another system appears to be headed our way late Saturday into early Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but as of now, it looks lighter than our system tomorrow.
Next Week: Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s for highs with a couple more precipitation chances later in the week.