TRACKING: Winter Storm Tonight and Thursday Morning

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning... .The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow packed roads impacting the morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&