...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning...

.The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from the
state this morning with some light precipitation remaining through
midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some
additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow
packed roads impacting the morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional
inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm Tonight and Thursday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Snow could be heavy at times overnight across northern Iowa. Southern counties will have flurries or freezing drizzle. The wind is gusty tonight and Thursday with gusts to 30 mph. This could reduce visibilities overnight. A little less of a concern during the day Thursday. Roads becomes slick this evening and will continue to be slick overnight and into Thursday. Main roads will improve Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

This is a VERY heavy/wet snow, so be careful when you shovel. The heavier snow amounts of 6-8” can be expected across northern Iowa. There is a sharp drop off in snow amounts south of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. South of this line will have 1” or less of snow.

 

Tonight: Breezy with east wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

North: Snow likely. Could be heavy at times. Low: upper 20s.

South: Flurries or freezing drizzle Low: low 30s.   

Thursday: Light snow in the morning. Clouds and flurries in the afternoon.  Snow Totals: 6-8” north and trace to 1” south. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  High: 32.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 19. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.  

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 27.

