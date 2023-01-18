TRACKING: Winter Storm Tonight and Thursday Morning

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Thursday afternoon.
Snow could be heavy at times overnight across northern Iowa. Southern counties will have flurries or freezing drizzle. The wind is gusty tonight and Thursday with gusts to 30 mph. This could reduce visibilities overnight. A little less of a concern during the day Thursday. Roads becomes slick this evening and will continue to be slick overnight and into Thursday. Main roads will improve Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.
This is a VERY heavy/wet snow, so be careful when you shovel. The heavier snow amounts of 6-8” can be expected across northern Iowa. There is a sharp drop off in snow amounts south of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. South of this line will have 1” or less of snow.
Tonight: Breezy with east wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
North: Snow likely. Could be heavy at times. Low: upper 20s.
South: Flurries or freezing drizzle Low: low 30s.
Thursday: Light snow in the morning. Clouds and flurries in the afternoon. Snow Totals: 6-8” north and trace to 1” south. Breezy with a NW wind at 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. High: 32.
Thursday Night: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 19. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 27.