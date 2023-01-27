TRACKING: Winter Storm on Saturday

 Skip to main content
...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall
over Northern into Central Iowa...

.Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward
the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall
will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa
early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern
half of the state.

The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to
visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at
times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of
course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates
lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility
reduction will not be as low.

Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around
Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward
Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border.
As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early
this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times
generally along and south of Highway 30.


...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected, with perhaps freezing drizzle. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though 4 to near 6 inches around
Highway 20 to around Highway 3. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph
could cause reduced visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in prolonged
exposure. A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the
snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong travel
difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Winter Storm on Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Cedar Rapids northward Saturday and Saturday night.

The sky becomes cloudy tonight as the winds lighten. Temperatures drop to near normal of 10 degrees. Light snow moves into eastern Iowa late tonight…after 4 AM.

Snow is likely throughout Saturday. Snow could be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. Travel will be difficult all day. The snow is a powdery snow. The gusty wind causes blowing snow and additional travel concerns. The snow intensity lightens up during the evening.

Scattered snow showers continue until about midnight when all the falling snow should end. Blowing snow continues to be a problem all night with wind gusts to 30 mph from the north. Temperatures drop into the single digits above and below zero.

Snow totals are 3-6” north of Cedar Rapids. South of Cedar Rapids snow totals are in the 1-3” range.

Sunshine returns Sunday, but it is cold with highs near 10. This arctic air hangs around through the entire week with dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow late. Low: 11. Winds: N 5-10 mph.   

Saturday: 100% chance of snow. It will be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. Totals: 3-6” north of Cedar Rapids and 1-3” south. High: 17. Winds: NE 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. Blowing snow is more likely in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Night: Snow tapers off by midnight. Still breezy with blowing snow. Low: -2. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.  

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 10. Low: -8.

