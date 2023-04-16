TRACKING: Winter makes a return today

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our northern and eastern areas starting around noon today and ending Monday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area starting around 11 AM today and ending Monday at 7 PM.
Today: Winter makes a return today, with snow on the way. Light snow/mix is possible this AM; but the snow chances increase and intensifies as the afternoon and evening progress. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times, especially in our northern and eastern areas, as you move closer to the Mississippi River. Travel could be tricky everywhere, even if snow doesn’t stick everywhere. Roads may start off melting that snow, but with snow rates possibly higher during the evening, that’s when it could stick with no daytime heating. Winds are going to be incredibly strong too, out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Be very careful if you have to travel this afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Snow continues through the night hours, and starts to taper off from west to east after midnight. Snow could continue to be moderate to heavy, especially in those areas near the Mississippi River. Slick roads and reduced visibility is possible. Snow totals are around a trace to 2 inches southwest, up to a line connecting New Hampton, Waterloo, and Cedar Rapids. 2-4 inches is possible as you head farther northeast. These areas include Oelwein, Decorah, and Monticello. 4-6 inches is possible in areas close to the Mississippi River, including areas near Elkader and Dubuque. How much of that sticks to the roads is a big question mark, but that’s how much could possibly fall.
Monday: Snow clears out Monday morning, and roads could be slick near those areas around the Mississippi River. Skies gradually clear from SW to NE as we have sunny conditions by the evening. Highs are in the low 40s in the northeast and in the low 50s in the southwest. Winds are still strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Tuesday: This is our nicest day of the week, as highs are near 60 with mostly sunny skies. Winds are light out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Rain chances arrive Wednesday and Thursday, with lesser chances Friday and Saturday.