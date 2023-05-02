TRACKING: Windy with high fire danger today

There is a very high to critical fire danger today due to dry vegetation, low relative humidity this afternoon, and gusty northwest winds. Do not burn today!
Flooding is ongoing along the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: The upper level low that gave us some clouds, strong winds, and cooler temperatures over the weekend is still over the Great Lakes but is inching away. We are still on the far western extent of its cloud cover, but once this batch clears early this morning, I am expecting a sunny day, except for some clouds grazing the Mississippi River through today. Temperatures climb to the mid/upper 50s north and east to the low and mid 60s west and south. We continue to fight that strong northwest wind, sustained at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph, as high pressure moves in. There is a very high to critical fire danger today, so please avoid outdoor burning.
Tonight: High pressure continues to take over, meaning that skies remain clear tonight with winds becoming much lighter from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Frost is likely with a light freeze possible northeast as lows fall to the low and mid 30s. Protect any outdoor plants!!
Wednesday: A prefect day with mostly sunny skies as just some high cloud cover passes by. Winds are calm to very light from the northwest, and highs climb to the mid 60s to low 70s.
Thursday: More sunshine for Thursday with some clouds building later in the afternoon. As winds shift to the south at 10 to 15 mph, highs climb to the mid and upper 70s. We may see isolated showers Thursday night.
Weekend: We have cloud cover and some showers for Friday with highs in the 60s to near 70. Saturday turns partly cloudy with a breezy southeast wind and highs in the mid 70s. Then, we are back to clouds and rain/storm chances Sunday with 70s for highs.