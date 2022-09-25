TRACKING: Windy with cooling temperatures

Today: Overnight clouds moved away and leave us with sunny skies today. Unfortunately, it is going to be a very windy day with northwest winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to around 35 mph. Therefore, highs are not as warm as yesterday as we top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Tonight: A few passing, high-level cloud cover is possible tonight but skies are mostly clear. Lows fall to the mid 40s and the only reason it won’t be colder is because of a modest northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday: A few more high clouds pass overhead to give us mostly sunny skies (as opposed to sunny skies).Winds are still strong from the northwest, at 10 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Highs only reach the low to mid 60s to give us a cool day!
Tuesday: High pressure settles in to give us another sunny day. The slide in temperatures continues with highs in the low to mid 60s, a couple of degrees cooler than Monday. It won’t be as windy with a north northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Frost is possible Tuesday night as lows dip to the mid 30s.
Rest of the Week: It’s purely a fall forecast the rest of September into early October. No chances for rain as skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs bottom in the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday with another chance for frost Wednesday night thanks to lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs climb back to the 70s by the weekend.