TRACKING: Windy today; sunny and cool week

Today: Temps begin in the 40s to low 50s this morning with wind chills even colder, so prepare for a cool start. Winds have dropped to the 5 to 15 mph range but are expected to crank back up through today with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts around 35 mph from the northwest. This in turn leads to a further slide in our high temperatures as we top out in the low to mid 60s today. We look to have a mix of sunshine and high-level cloud cover.
Tonight: Mostly clear tonight with winds calming to the 5 to 10 mph range from the northwest. Therefore, we may see the coldest temps of the season with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday: High pressure settles in to give us a sunny day. The slide in temperatures continues with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, a couple of degrees cooler than Monday. It won’t be as windy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. With clear skies and light winds Tuesday night, lows are forecast to fall to the mid 30s. Frost is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Wednesday: Patchy frost in the morning should melt away with sunrise, but we only head for highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, even as skies are sunny. Winds, at least, are light through the day. Lows again fall to the mid and upper 30s Wednesday night, so patchy frost is possible Thursday morning.
Rest of the Week: Skies remain mostly sunny with winds shifting to the south to give us a warming trend. Highs climb back to the 70s by the weekend.