TRACKING: Windy but milder with more sunshine

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northeastern counties through mid-morning. Some roads are slick, so use caution this morning.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through the mid-afternoon for parts of the viewing area.
A Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is possible Wednesday.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River this week.
Today: The snow is winding down and will move out of our eastern counties early this morning. Multiple inches have already fallen in the northeast and some roads are partially covered, so give yourself extra time on the commute. Clouds will follow the snow and gradually decrease from west to east through the day. Winds remain strong, sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph, from the northwest. Highs pop back into the mid 50s west and south but remain in the mid to upper 40s north and east.
Tonight: Skies are clear and temperatures are cool as we fall to the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are much lighter, shifting from the northwest to the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: The nicest day of the week with sunny or mostly sunny skies and an east-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs reach the low 60s west and south, but mid to upper 50s north and east.
Wednesday: We have a nice warm up with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s off of a breezy south-southeast wind, but also partly sunny skies and a likely chance for showers and some storms throughout Tuesday night and the day on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and a lower tornado threat.
Rest of the Week: Cooler with showers and storms still likely on Thursday. We have a bigger cool down Friday and into the weekend with a stronger northwest wind and plenty of clouds.