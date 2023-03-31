 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected
through early Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

TRACKING: Windy and colder tonight and Saturday morning

Scattered snow showers are possible overnight with the potential for minor snow accumulation (Trace to 2”) north of Highway 20 by morning. Wind gusts tonight are near 50 mph from the west.

Clouds clear Saturday with temperatures much colder and a strong northwest wind. The wind diminishes Saturday night under a mostly clear sky.

Sunday is windy again, but also warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Windy with a chance of light snow/flurries. Snow totals of trace to 2” north of Highway 20.  Low: 30. Winds: W 15-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.  

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, windy, and colder. High: 42.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer. High: 64. Low: 36.

Monday: 20% chance of showers. High: 56. 

