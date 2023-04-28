TRACKING: Windy and colder temperatures

The Mississippi River is cresting now from areas north of Dubuque. The river will crest Saturday at Dubuque. CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the river falls next week.
A cold front slowly moves east across the state with scattered showers tonight. An isolated storm is possible this evening. Shower chances taper off late tonight. Rain amounts are light, 0.10” or less.
Saturday is a cooler day with temperatures below normal and a gusty northwest wind. Some sunshine in the morning falls behind the afternoon clouds. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a stray storm.
Sunday is a windy day with northwest wind gusts to 45 mph. This adds to the already cold day with temperatures most of the day in the 40s. Clouds dominate the sky with a few afternoon showers.
_________
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Morning sunshine turns to clouds and a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Breezy and cooler. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gust: 30 mph.
Saturday Night: 30% chance of showers and breezy. Low: 37. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Sunday: 30% chance of showers, windy, and cold. High: 50. Low: 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 53.