TRACKING: Windy and colder day

Today: I hope everyone is doing alright after those storms yesterday. Many areas saw damage unfortunately after strong tornadoes and straight-line winds moved through the area. The good news is that today we won’t see any of those storms, and the only precipitation we see are some wet flakes through the morning hours. Sunny skies appear during the afternoon, with highs in the low 40s to the north and the upper 40s to the south. Winds start strong during the morning around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, but winds diminish later during the day.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Winds are strong once again around 15-30 mph Sunday, but this time it is out of the southwest. With gusts up to 40 mph, we get a nice push of warmer air on the way. Highs are in the upper 50s in the north to near 70 in the south. Skies are partly cloudy to wrap up the weekend.
Monday: Highs cool off slightly into the mid to upper 50s with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. There is a slight chance of showers, but they are expected to be light.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is looking like another day where we could see severe weather. The day 4 outlook has areas along and south of highway 20 under a 30% chance of severe weather for Tuesday, with the rest of the area under a 15% chance. This is once again something we will monitor as we get closer to Tuesday. After that, we are dry through the end of the week.