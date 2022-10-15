TRACKING: Winds strengthen with significantly colder air on the way

Today: It’s looking like a nice start to the weekend, although this morning is on the chilly side. We’ll end up with mostly sunny skies today with a breezy southwest wind fueling a return to the upper 50s and low 60s for highs. Winds are sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.
Tonight: Besides some passing cloud cover at times, skies are mostly clear. Winds become west-northwesterly at 5 to 10 mph with lows own to the mid 30s as a cold front moves through.
Sunday: Plan on a windy Sunday with northwest breezes at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to around 35 mph. As is typical with northwest flow, clouds are expected to thicken with more clouds than sunshine to close out the weekend. It’ll be cold with highs barely reaching the low 50s in the west, mid 50s in the far south, and mid to upper 40s in the east and north. Wind chills likely remain in the 30s to low 40s all day.
Monday: Temps start the day in the mid 20s with those pesky northwest winds remaining in the 20 to 30 mph area with gusts higher. High temps are only reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s and wind chills are only in the 20s to low 30s all day. Hey, at least skies are mostly sunny! Lows dip to near 20° Monday night.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is sunny and breezy with highs still in the 40s. We warm to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday as winds become lighter, and clouds increase. By Friday and the weekend, highs are back to the 60s with more of a south wind.