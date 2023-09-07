TRACKING: 'Windows open' weather this afternoon

This Afternoon: Feeling like fall with highs again topping below normal in the 70s. Clouds continue clearing from west to east as winds come from the north around 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with brisk lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday: Another ‘windows open’ kind of day! After a jacket-worthy start, highs top in the mid-70s to low 80s. Humidity remains in the comfy category with the wind light from the NNE at 5-10 mph. Overnight, clear skies, a calm wind, and lows in the 40s to low 50s.
Cy-Hawk Saturday: Another brisk start leads to the warmest day of the next ten. Highs top in the 80s, although the humidity level remains in check keeping it from feeling steamy like last Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southeast wind only 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Clouds roll back in from the northwest behind a cold front. As a result, highs cool into the 70s to low 80s. There is a chance for some light rain, especially north, with a more widespread chance of showers carrying into the early part of next week.