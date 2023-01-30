 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect tonight until 10 AM Tuesday north of Cedar Rapids. 

Lots of new snow and a clear sky with light wind are perfect conditions for very cold temperatures. Tonight, some lows will be 15 to 20 below zero. Just a light wind could push the wind chills to 20 or 30 below zero. Therefore, a wind chill advisory is in effect.

Tuesday through Thursday are mostly sunny with highs in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Starting this weekend, highs are in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: -16. Winds: W 5 mph. Wind Chills: 20-30 below zero.  

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 18. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 0. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 26. 

