TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect tonight until 10 AM Tuesday north of Cedar Rapids.
Lots of new snow and a clear sky with light wind are perfect conditions for very cold temperatures. Tonight, some lows will be 15 to 20 below zero. Just a light wind could push the wind chills to 20 or 30 below zero. Therefore, a wind chill advisory is in effect.
Tuesday through Thursday are mostly sunny with highs in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Starting this weekend, highs are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: -16. Winds: W 5 mph. Wind Chills: 20-30 below zero.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 18. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 0. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 26.