...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
30 below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect through Friday morning with wind chills of 20-30 below zero.

A cold front moved south, across Iowa, this morning and it is bringing much colder air to the area tonight and into Friday. The wind gradually diminishes tonight as the temperatures plumet well below zero.

There is a mix of sun and clouds in the morning then lots of clouds in the afternoon. It is a very cold day with highs in the single digits in many locations. Good news is the wind is light.

The sky is clear Friday night with the coldest temperatures in the evening then gradually warming overnight as the south wind increases.

Saturday morning will have plenty of sunshine, but clouds already start increasing by noon. Lots of clouds and highs in the 30s are expected for the afternoon. There are a few more rays of sunshine Sunday with temperatures just a few degrees cooler, but still above normal.

Tonight: Clear and bitterly cold. Low: -16. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 8. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Temperatures in the single digits during the evening and warming into the teens by sunrise. Winds: S 10-20 mph.  

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Low: 22.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 34. 

