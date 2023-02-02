TRACKING: Wind Chill Advisory

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect through Friday morning with wind chills of 20-30 below zero.
A cold front moved south, across Iowa, this morning and it is bringing much colder air to the area tonight and into Friday. The wind gradually diminishes tonight as the temperatures plumet well below zero.
There is a mix of sun and clouds in the morning then lots of clouds in the afternoon. It is a very cold day with highs in the single digits in many locations. Good news is the wind is light.
The sky is clear Friday night with the coldest temperatures in the evening then gradually warming overnight as the south wind increases.
Saturday morning will have plenty of sunshine, but clouds already start increasing by noon. Lots of clouds and highs in the 30s are expected for the afternoon. There are a few more rays of sunshine Sunday with temperatures just a few degrees cooler, but still above normal.
Tonight: Clear and bitterly cold. Low: -16. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 8. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Temperatures in the single digits during the evening and warming into the teens by sunrise. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Low: 22.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 34.