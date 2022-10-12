TRACKING: Wind Advisory Today

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the area until 7 PM tonight.
Today: After some early morning showers, skies clear with plenty of sunshine and allow temperatures to warm up to the low to upper 60s. Winds stay strong from the west around 15-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph at times. These winds could knock down small tree limbs or any unsecured objects. Fire weather risk is also elevated due to dry conditions and strong winds. Another round of showers though is possible later this evening. This is expected to be quick and clear out by tonight.
Tonight: Isolated showers linger for a few hours, then skies are mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a fairly strong wind around 5-15 mph out of the west.
Thursday: Temperatures are much cooler than today with a blast of northwesterly flow. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs, with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. We are dry for the day with partly cloudy skies, but it is going to be a very cool day out there.
Friday: High temps bounce back to the upper 50s on Friday, however the winds remain strong out of the west with gusts once again up to 40 mph. Skies are partly sunny and there is a chance of rain Friday night into early Saturday.
Weekend: Temperatures are steady in the low to mid 50s, with winds not as strong on Saturday. There's a mix of sun and clouds both days, with more sunshine on Saturday than Sunday.