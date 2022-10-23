TRACKING: Wind advisory; showers and storms starting tonight

A wind advisory is in effect for Grundy and Butler county until 2 AM tomorrow morning.
Tonight: Showers and storms have been popping up in a few areas already, but there are more chances overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Some of these could be strong in our western areas, but nothing widespread severe is expected. Low temperatures are warm, in the mid 60s with strong southerly winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Monday: The storm chances continue through the morning hours, and then there is a break with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Then a cold front swings through during the afternoon, and temperatures drop throughout the day. This cold front brings a much better chance of showers and storms, as it is very likely many areas sees some sort of rain. These storms are not expected to be severe. Winds are breezy out of the south, shifting to the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday Night: Showers are likely early, then a bit of clearing in our northwestern areas. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s, with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Scattered showers are possible for our southern and eastern areas, otherwise skies are partly cloudy with much cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Dry conditions return Wednesday with high temperatures steadily in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s possible.