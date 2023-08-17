TRACKING: Wildfire smoke tomorrow; hot conditions starting Saturday

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is out for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as heat indices are forecast to top triple digits and could be up to 105°.Hot temperatures are forecast to continue for the rest of the week as well, but there is some uncertainty in humidity levels. Regardless, this will be a prolonged and significant heat wave that could be dangerous.
Tonight: Clouds clear out tonight, but that wildfire smoke continues to fill into our night sky. Air quality may be reduced during the overnight hours. Lows are in the low 50s with a light northwest wind at 5 mph.
Friday: Skies are mostly sunny with that haze still around. During the day Friday is when it is going to be the worst, so expect some air quality reduction and use caution when you’re outside. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s.
Friday Night: The good news is the smoke clears out Friday night with some warmer air from the south pushing it out. Skies are mostly clear with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Lows are in the low to mid 60s.
Weekend: The heat arrives with quite the punch on Saturday. Highs are anywhere from the upper 80s to the mid 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Heat index values are in the mid 90s with some areas possibly hitting 100. The heat ramps even more on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and many areas hitting 100 or higher with the heat index. Both days are expected to see plenty of sunshine as well, so there is very little relief from cloud cover.
Next Week: The heat continues practically all of next week, with the worst of it potentially on Tuesday. Highs could get close to 100. There is some uncertainty how humid it is past Tuesday, but it is hot no matter how you put it. Take precaution next week, especially those who are returning to classes as students and teachers.