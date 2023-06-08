TRACKING: Wildfire smoke returns today

Today: Besides a few passing showers for our far western areas this morning, the sky is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Unfortunately, more wildfire smoke does return this afternoon and some air quality issues may be present. The worst of it lasts until Friday morning.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the low 50s. Winds are light out of the east at 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies continue with only a little bit of elevated wildfire smoke. This should not pose any health risks. Highs are warmer in the low to mid 80s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Some showers and storms may arrive early Saturday morning, with a chance of redevelopment during the afternoon and evening. These storms are not expected to be severe. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a light southerly wind. The cold front triggering these storms moves through Saturday night, and the showers and storms leave Sunday morning. This cools us down into the mid 70s for Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
Next Week: A mostly dry week with only a small chance of storms on Friday. Highs quickly ramp back up close to 90 by Wednesday.