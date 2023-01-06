TRACKING: Where is January?

Our 10 day forecast takes us out through the middle of January. Through then, we have a couple of near average days today and tomorrow, then temps all look well above normal. Not seeing much in the way of snowfall over that time.
Today: Skies are partly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 20s north to low 30s south. Winds are light from the northwest.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper single digits north to the mid teens south. Winds are still light but from the north-northeast.
Saturday: Another mix of sun and clouds. Highs are in the mid 20s north to the low 30s south. Winds are light from the northeast. There may be a few flakes along and south of I-80 Saturday night with little to no accumulation.
Sunday: A mostly sunny close to the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Next Week: A dry start to the week with Increasing cloud cover through Wednesday. Highs may reach 40 on Monday before retracing back to the mid and upper 30s Tuesday/Wednesday. There may be a wintry mix Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.