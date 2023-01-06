 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Where is January?

  • Updated
  • 0

Our 10 day forecast takes us out through the middle of January. Through then, we have a couple of near average days today and tomorrow, then temps all look well above normal. Not seeing much in the way of snowfall over that time.

Today: Skies are partly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 20s north to low 30s south. Winds are light from the northwest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper single digits north to the mid teens south. Winds are still light but from the north-northeast.

Saturday: Another mix of sun and clouds. Highs are in the mid 20s north to the low 30s south. Winds are light from the northeast. There may be a few flakes along and south of I-80 Saturday night with little to no accumulation.

SundayA mostly sunny close to the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Next WeekA dry start to the week with Increasing cloud cover through Wednesday. Highs may reach 40 on Monday before retracing back to the mid and upper 30s Tuesday/Wednesday. There may be a wintry mix Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tags

Recommended for you