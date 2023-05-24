 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa until 7 PM Today...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for all of Iowa counties.

Ozone levels near EPA health standards are expected to increase
throughout the day and persist in these areas until 7 pm today.
Elevated levels of fine particulates and ozone may be a concern
over the next several days as smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends those with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air
quality conditions improve.

TRACKING: Weekend Warmth

SPACE STATION information for this evening.

When: 10:00 for 6 min

Where: Northwest to East

A cold front slowly drifts west tonight with a few clouds late into Thursday morning. Temperatures are cooler Thursday with very low humidity level. The morning clouds clear for the afternoon. Because of the very low humidity level the low temperatures Friday morning are in the low to mid 40s.

Smoke: The combination of the front moving through and high pressure to our east will result in the smoke clearing out and we should see a blue-sky Thursday afternoon with better air quality.

Weekend (Sat/Sun/Mon): Plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures are in the low 80s Saturday and warming into the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity level is low with dew points in the 40s. Yes, warm but not humid. Each day the wind is mainly from the south at 10-15 mph.

_________

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Thursday: AM: Partly cloudy. PM: Sunny. High: 76. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Winds: E 5-10 mph.  

Friday: Sunny. High: 79. Low: 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Low: 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Low: 56.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. High: 88. 

