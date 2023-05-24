TRACKING: Weekend Warmth

SPACE STATION information for this evening.
When: 10:00 for 6 min
Where: Northwest to East
A cold front slowly drifts west tonight with a few clouds late into Thursday morning. Temperatures are cooler Thursday with very low humidity level. The morning clouds clear for the afternoon. Because of the very low humidity level the low temperatures Friday morning are in the low to mid 40s.
Smoke: The combination of the front moving through and high pressure to our east will result in the smoke clearing out and we should see a blue-sky Thursday afternoon with better air quality.
Weekend (Sat/Sun/Mon): Plenty of sunshine each day. High temperatures are in the low 80s Saturday and warming into the upper 80s by Monday. The humidity level is low with dew points in the 40s. Yes, warm but not humid. Each day the wind is mainly from the south at 10-15 mph.
_________
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Thursday: AM: Partly cloudy. PM: Sunny. High: 76. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 79. Low: 49.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Low: 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86. Low: 56.
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. High: 88.