TRACKING: Weekday warm-up; weekend cool down

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into tomorrow or the weekend when it is expected to crest. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
This Afternoon: Skies become partly cloudy as clouds drift in from the northwest. Highs top in the upper 60s to low 70s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows settle in the low-to-mid 40s with a quiet southeast wind.
Friday: A mix of sun and clouds to begin the day, but clouds increase as a cold front approaches from the west. Beginning in the afternoon, light, scattered rain showers will work their way from west to east. Highs will be similar to today in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds become northwesterly at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with another chance for afternoon/evening rain and even an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs are much cooler on the backside of Friday's cold front, topping in the 50s and low 60s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest.
Sunday: Windy and cooler. Highs peak in the 40s and 50s with a northwest wind gusting up to 40 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance of an isolated rain shower.