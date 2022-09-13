TRACKING: Warming up!

Today: A nice day on tap as the upper level low that has been giving us clouds is finally far enough east and high pressure can keep us sunny today. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80. Winds are light and variable.
Tonight: It looks like some passing clouds are possible, but most of the time it is mostly clear. Lows dip to the low and mid 50s with a light southeast wind to give us a cool start to Wednesday.
Wednesday: More passing clouds as the day goes on, but skies are mostly sunny. We start to warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. All as a south-southeast wind strengthens at 5 to 15 mph. Still, humidity is low.
Thursday and Friday: A mix of sun and clouds are expected with a fairly breezy south wind pushing highs to the low and mid 80s. Humidity climbs just a touch.
Weekend: As a warm front comes through, temps remain warm, with an increase in humidity, while simultaneously giving us some rain and storm chances.