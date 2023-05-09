TRACKING: Warming up with a mix of sun and clouds

Levels are falling along the Mississippi, but flooding continues in spots. Lansing and Lynxville have dropped out of the flood stage. Check other levels HERE.
Today: We may start with a little bit of fog this morning impacting the commute as winds are light and temps fall to through the 50s. High pressure is to our east and low pressure to the west, so we expect a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds after any fog burns off fairly quickly. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph with highs climbing to the mid and upper 70s.
Tonight: We are partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s off of a light southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. A couple of isolated storms become possible Wednesday night.
Thursday: There may be a hit or miss rain shower/storm through the day as the high moves away and low pressure moves in. Otherwise, the sky is partly cloudy, and with a continuing south wind, highs are in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Mother’s Day Weekend: We are still very warm Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Scattered rain and storm chances are expected with partly to mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, rain showers remain but gradually move out as winds turn breezy from the north, lowering highs to the low and mid 70s.