TRACKING: Warming into the weekend

Today: The clouds have absolutely refused to exit our eastern counties as of this morning with other passing clouds moving overhead off of a weak disturbance in southwest Iowa. Some of the passing clouds are trying to produce sprinkles but are really struggling. We’ll see all of this cloud cover moving out or dissipating through this morning with skies becoming sunny for most of the area today. We’ll be a little warmer, but still seasonal with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Winds are light from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A great evening for Friday night football as skies will be clear, winds light, and temps starting in the 70s, falling to the 60s. Eventually, lows bottom out in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds shift to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A fantastic Saturday is on the way with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. This is the warmest day of the forecast. We’ll have a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. If you are heading to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game, expect temps in the low 80s with a few clouds in the sky.
Sunday: A cold front moves through bringing some light, isolated rain chances and more clouds than sunshine for your Sunday. Temps top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. Most outdoor plans should not be impacted by rain.
Next Week: The greatest chance for scattered light rain showers will come Sunday night into Monday. Most see less than a quarter inch of rain total. After that, we have a dry week with plenty of sunshine, starting Monday afternoon. It’s very fall-like with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.