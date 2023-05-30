TRACKING: Warmest stretch of the season with pop-up shower and storm chances

This Afternoon: Toasty with sunshine. Highs top in the mid-80s to low 90s. The humidity remains on the low end as a south wind offers a breeze at 10-15 mph. There is a chance of an isolated evening shower/storm, mainly to the north/west. Nothing severe is expected.
Tonight: Any showers or storms carrying over from this evening end before midnight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies remain overhead with mild lows in the 60s and a quiet southeast wind.
Rest of the Week: The hot streak continues with overnight lows in the 60s and daytime highs topping in the upper 80s to low 90s. You may notice it feel muggy in the morning, but the afternoon will feel closer to a dry heat. Pop-up showers and storms are possible throughout the week, meaning rain for your lawn/field/garden will be hit or miss.