TRACKING: Warmer week with some rain

Today: Warmer air arrives today as we start with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 20s and 30s. We’ll have the mix of sun and clouds continuing today with a fairly southwest breeze at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, helping to bring highs to the upper 40s to mid 50s. Overall, today is partly cloudy, seasonal, and breezy.
Tonight: We may have partly cloudy skies to start, but skies become mostly cloudy. The south wind continues at 5 to 15 mph with lows falling to just the low and mid 30s.
Tuesday: We’ll have a chance for scattered light showers arriving in the afternoon after a mostly cloudy start. Highs are once again in the upper 40s to low 50s with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Light showers look to become likely through Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: There is still the chance for sporadic, light showers, but the entire day will not be wet. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s along with a variable wind. Showers and even a wintry mix north become likely Wednesday night as lows fall to near freezing.
Rest of the Week: While the system finally clears the area early Thursday morning and the rest of the day looks partly cloudy, the potential exists for a slick Thursday AM commute after the wintry mix. Otherwise, highs climb to the mid 40s. Friday follows up with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.