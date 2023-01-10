TRACKING: Warmer Wednesday

Clouds continue through the night with patchy areas of fog north. If there is fog. icy spots are possible. Sunshine helps warm temperatures into the 40s for most locations Wednesday. The wind is a bit gusty with some cooler temperatures Thursday. The coldest day is Friday with highs in the 20s. Back to clouds and warmer weather this weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy areas of fog that may cause some slipper spots on the roads late. Low: 25. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 41. Winds: SE to N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 24. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 31. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.