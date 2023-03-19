TRACKING: Warmer weather trend continues

Tonight: Some thin high clouds roll in tonight for partly cloudy skies. Winds are breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with some gusts up to 30 mph early during the nighttime. That keeps lows on the warmer side in the upper 20s.
Monday: We may see some cloud cover early, but skies are mostly sunny for a majority of the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds in general are out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, but some areas farther south could see winds closer to 20 mph.
Monday Night: More cloud cover rolls in for mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the low to mid 30s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies start off mostly cloudy, with some rain chances during the afternoon and evening. Rain accumulations are expected to be light. Highs are slightly lower than Monday, but in general are close to 50 degrees in many areas. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week. Wednesday night we may see a rain/snow mix into Thursday morning. That’s our next best chance of any “bigger” storm system. Otherwise, precipitation chances are low the rest of the week.