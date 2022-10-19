TRACKING: Warmer Weather Ahead

Tonight: It is not as cold as it was last night. There will be a few clouds in the sky with temperatures dropping to near 30 by morning. The wind is light from the west.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures getting close to normal as we top out near 60. The wind is light from the northwest.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold again. Morning lows are in the upper 30s. The wind continues to be light but turns to the south.
Friday: This is the start of a few very warm days. Highs are in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. The wind increases from the southwest at 10-15 mph. High school football games are dry with temperatures falling into the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High temperatures warm into the upper 70s. I would not be surprised if a few locations touch 80. Wind gusts, from the south, will be near 30 mph.
Sunday: Another warm day with highs in the upper 70s. The wind is stronger from the south with gusts near 40 or 45 mph. Clouds increase through the day. Rain looks likely Sunday night. A few storms are possible.