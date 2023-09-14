TRACKING: Warmer today; rain chances tomorrow

Today: It’s another cool start with temps primarily in the 40s with mostly clear skies and calm conditions. We’ll have another nice day today, but it will be warmer than yesterday. Highs climb to the mid and upper 70s in most spots with some low 80s possible west. This warm up is due to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph and mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortably low.
Tonight: The late week/early weekend cold front we have been tracking seems to be moving a bit faster now. Skies are mostly clear tonight, but we start to see clouds increasing late in our western counties. Lows are mainly in the low to mid 50s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: The cold front now comes through from northwest to southeast during the day Friday. That means skies are mostly cloudy in the north and west with increasing cloud cover in the south and east. Showers also look possible on Friday now, especially in the west and in the afternoon. Rain chances spread eastward through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures also look cooler in the northwest with highs there in the low to mid 70s. We’ll have upper 70s to low 80s in the east and south. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph once the front passes.
Saturday: Scattered showers and storms may redevelop overnight Friday into Saturday morning. A possible third round of isolated storms Saturday afternoon should primarily be in the far southeast and may stay out of the area. Otherwise, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Overall, base rainfall amounts should be about 0.10” to 0.25” with locally higher amounts to a half inch depending on thunderstorms.
Sunday: A beautiful close to the weekend with sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and a light north wind.