TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

The sky becomes clear this evening with a south wind. This south wind helps warm the temperatures. The coldest readings are this evening and are about 25 degrees warmer Saturday morning than we were Friday morning.
We have a little sunshine Saturday morning then the clouds dominate the sky the rest of the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures warm into the 30s north and 40s to the south. The southern counties are much warmer this week because there is no snow on the ground.
Temperatures are likely above normal through next week. A small chance of a rain/snow shower is possible Monday night. There are few rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Other than that, not much precipitation for the next ten days.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Temperatures in the single digits during the evening and warming into the teens by sunrise. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 23. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35.