TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

Tonight: The wind is light under a clear sky. This allows temperatures to drop into the low teens by morning. I would not be surprised with a few locations in the single digits.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs are in the mid 30s to low 40s. It might not feel warm because it is another windy day. Wind gusts to 35 mph are from the south this time.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and the warmest day of the next ten. Highs are in the low 50s. It is a breezy south wind at 10-20 mph.