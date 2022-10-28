TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

Tonight: The sky remains clear with low temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. Those values are normal for this time of year. The wind is light from the southeast.
Saturday: A beautiful fall day. Sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. The wind is light from the south.
Saturday Night: Clouds increase during the evening and eventually the sky is mostly cloudy. Temperatures are a little warmer due to the cloud cover. Lows are forecast to be near 40.
Sunday: The sky remains mostly cloudy through the day with mild temperatures in the low 60s. Not much wind again, southwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday/Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Monday and near 70 on Tuesday. The wind continues to be light both days.